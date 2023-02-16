Video captures herd of elk crossing road near Kelowna's airport

Rob Gibson

A Lake Country man had an unusual experience driving to work Thursday morning on Old Vernon Rd.

Dan Brunell was travelling down the road at about 7:15 a.m. when "all of a sudden," there were hundreds of elk running across the roadway.

A video shows the large herd jumping across Old Vernon Rd. just north of the Kelowna International Airport, forcing traffic to a complete stop.

"I've never seen that many elk around here before, it was pretty impressive. And we just had to stop and just basically let him go," Brunell says.

The elk are very close to the fenced off runway at YLW and Brunell speculates that may be one of the reasons the fence was erected.

"I knew there was some elk around here. I didn't realize there was a herd that big. Pretty cool. The video is pretty awesome," said Brunell.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Environment, about 1,350 of the province's estimated 40,000 elk live in the Thompson-Okanagan region. The majority live in the Kootenays and Northern B.C.