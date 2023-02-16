Flurries, showers and above normal temperatures for the long weekend, but winter isn’t over yet

Cindy White

Driving in and out of the Okanagan could be a challenge for the Family Day long weekend.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected on some of the mountain passes and travel alerts could be issued in the next few days.

“It looks like for the (Okanagan) connector, probably we won’t see enough snow for alerts. Coquihalla could be slightly different story, especially come Saturday. That’s when we’re expecting some snowfall there. It’ll be getting close to warning criteria,” says meteorologist Bobby Sekhon with Environment Canada.

Here in the valley, a few flurries are in the forecast on Friday and Saturday, but rain is more likely on Sunday and Family Day Monday. The chance of precipitation ranges from 40 to 60 per cent.

Temperatures will climb above normal, with highs of 4 C on Friday and Saturday, 6 C on Sunday and 5 C on Monday. Overnight lows will range from -2 C on Friday to 3 C on Sunday. The normal daytime high for mid-February in Kelowna is 2 C. The low is -5 C.

However, an arctic front is heading our way next week.

“Around Thursday, Friday should be kind of the coldest days of the week,” says Sekhon. “Low temperatures could be getting down to around -20 C or so. It’s going to be another blast of arctic air. So winter’s not over quite yet.”