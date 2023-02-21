Kelowna doctor launches platform that offers educational courses on digestive health

Photo: Contributed Dr. Sarah Robbins

A Kelowna doctor has launched a platform to help people improve nutrition and gut health.

Well Sunday was officially launched Tuesday by Dr. Sarah Robbins with the goal of helping individuals improve their nutrition and gut health, and address other gastrointestinal illnesses, including IBS, celiac and inflammatory bowel disease.

Well Sunday offers science-backed courses that provide accessible information.

“Once my office practice reached a waitlist of over three years, I knew I needed to find a solution that would allow me to support many more people effectively,” said Dr. Robbins.

“With this in mind, I created Well Sunday, to provide easy-to-digest, science-backed advice for people looking to better their GI health. I am hoping these accessible courses reach a wide range of clients, especially those suffering daily from chronic gut-related ailments. Our goal is to provide advice in nutrition and lifestyle medicine in order to empower people, improve quality of life, and actively cultivate wellness."

The educational platform will be a hub of information and resources for clients to explore, with courses, interactive activities, educational materials, and a supportive community of other members.

“Gastroenterology has been my passion for many years, and I believe that through this new platform, I can contribute to a healthier community by providing blueprints for nutrition and lifestyle interventions”, added Dr. Robbins.

“We will be offering a range of courses in gut health as well as nutrition and lifestyle medicine for optimal health.”

To learn more about Well Sunday visit www.wellsunday.com.