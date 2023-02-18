Comedy headliner Andrew Grose coming to Kelowna

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Comedy is coming back to the Kelowna Actors Studio.

After a successful first run over two nights in January, Train Wreck Comedy is bringing international comedian, Andrew Grose to Kelowna.

“It’s so excited to be teaming up with the Kelowna Actors Studio again for the Comedy Cabaret series,” says Train Wreck Comedy's Rob Balsdon.

“Andrew Grose is a great fit for this style of event and anyone who considers themselves a fan of live comedy needs to see him live! He is truly one of the best comedians working today.”

The first-ever Comedy Cabaret weekend in January saw more than 400 comedy fans turn out, this next set of shows runs on March 31 and April 1.

Andrew Grose has been working as a comedian for three decades and has appeared at Montreal’s Just For Laughs festival and the Calgary Stampede's Grandstand Show.

In addition to appearing at the Edmonton Comedy Festival multiple times, Grose has also produced the festival for the past 12 years and can be seen on the main stage of cruise ships travelling all over the world.

