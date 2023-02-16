Royal BC Museum wants Kelowna's ideas and feedback

Photo: CTV News Royal BC Museum in Victoria



The Royal BC Museum is on a mission to find out what the people of British Columbia are looking for when it comes to the provincial museum in Victoria.

The museum has launched the first phase of an extensive, province-wide community engagement program and will hold an in-person session at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna on March 8 between 6-8 p.m.

These engagement sessions have already started in Victoria but this is the first in-person session scheduled that is not on Vancouver Island.

"With your help, the museum is looking to the future, committed to creating community connections, educational programs, and inclusive, thought-provoking experiences for all British Columbians and the world," states the Royal BC Museum community engagement page.

Anyone interested in attending the Kelowna event is asked to register online.

Royal BC Museum CEO Alicia Dubois and VP Janet Hanuse will facilitate the interactive session, which will include an overview of the current status of the Royal BC Museum, followed by facilitated break-out sessions for further discussions and concludes with questions and answers.

This process is expected to be a lengthy one after former Premier John Horgan hit pause on the $789-million planned rebuild of the Royal B.C. Museum in June 2022.

"Your involvement now, and throughout the community engagement process, can help us better understand how the people of B.C. envision their Royal BC Museum of the future. We are open to listening and open to your feedback," states the museum's website.