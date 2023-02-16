Two industrial sections near Reid's Corner sold for record value

Photo: Royal LePage Kelowna

Plans for a retail development are off the table after land owners near Reid’s Corner recently sold two of three sections for nearly $14 million.

The brokers reported the figure is a record for price-per-square-foot when it comes to vacant industrial land in Kelowna.

Denciti Development, along with several real estate partners, sold two lots that cover 4.5 acres for $13.7 million at 2100 Rutland Rd. North. The middle section of the area was not sold and is currently being leased to Co-op, which is building a gas station on the property.

The ownership group in June 2020 submitted plans to the City of Kelowna to fill all three sections with multiple shopping centre buildings, a car wash, drive-thru restaurant, gas station, and buildings for service commercial and light industrial tenants such as automotive repair or warehouse sales.

Those plans changed in August 2021, when just the Co-op station went before council and was approved.

Royal LePage Kelowna’s Steve Laursen and Vancouver’s Avison Young brokered the sale of the two remaining sections, which Laursen noted achieved a benchmark per-square-foot price for vacant industrial land.

“It just shows the fundamentals for industrial land, or industrial product in general, are still very strong,” Laursen said.

Part of the sale’s proceeds were donated to two charities as well.