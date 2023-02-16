Six-storey rental apartment proposed in Rutland

Photo: New Town Architecture

A North Vancouver-based development company has its eyes set on building a six-storey apartment in the Rutland area.

According to plans provided to the city's planning department this week, Western Canadian Properties Group Ltd. is proposing a six-storey, 124-unit rental apartment at the corner of McDougall and Leathead roads.

The development, if approved, would be situated on what are presently four single-family lots.

The developer is seeking to rezone the property from the Rutland Urban Centre zone to the Rutland Urban Centre (rental only) zone.

It is proposed to include 11 studio, 90 one bedroom and 23 two bedroom units, and include a courtyard, shared sixth floor deck and rooftop patio.

There would be 90 resident and 14 visitor parking stalls and 173 resident and visitor bike stalls.

The developer states in its application the development is the right form, in the right place and at the right time.

"This development is a key rental housing component to be added within the context of the Rutland Urban Centre," the application states.

"It complies with the zoning bylaw in all aspects, follows the OCP guidelines for appropriate development and delivers 124 much needed homes in a variety of sizes."