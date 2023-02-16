Community groups come together on the anniversary of the Russian invasion for Kelowna Salutes Ukraine Expo

Photo: File photo

A year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the conflict drags on, and several organizations in Kelowna are coming together for an event to pay tribute to the people of Ukraine.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray will be among the guest speakers at the Kelowna Salutes Ukraine Expo on February 25.

The event will showcase what the Okanagan Co-operative for Ukraine (UCO), a collection of several organizations including the Bravery Foundation and Kelowna Stands with Ukraine, has accomplished over the past 12 months. It will also encourage locals to get involved.

“The goal is really for us to be able to showcase what all of our organizations have done collaboratively and individually in the past year. And then to be able to show the initiatives that we’re working on for this next year and see where others in the Okanagan are willing to participate and help us,” says Bonnie Penner of the Bravery Foundation.

There will be more than a dozen interactive displays, Ukrainian heirlooms, food sales, sales of Ukrainian speciality items, an online and silent auction and a photo booth.

The expo is being held at the Ukrainian Catholic Church at 1091 Coronation Avenue, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are by donation and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

The event will include a blessing from Father Pavlo, a minute of silence and the playing of Ukraine's national anthem. Along with Tracy Gray, there will be a representative from Kelowna

city council in attendance. Penner says MLA Norm Letnick won’t be able to attend, but he is sending a letter of support.