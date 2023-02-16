Over 100 families show interest in affordable housing through innovative model

Photo: Contributed YeYe development proposal

If a survey seeking initial interest in a new affordable housing model in Kelowna is any indication, the number of people seeking the below-market homes could be through the roof.

Since the YeYe Housing Society announced plans for its first 20-unit project on Houghton Road a week ago, 115 families have filled out a survey showing interest.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, who is leading the private initiative, says the survey is just that and not an official application process yet.

Applications won't officially be sought until the project is approved by city council and the exact price point for each home is set.

"Am I surprised there are 115 families interested in more information or providing their own information? No," said Letnick.

"We are offering these homes, assuming council approves the development with variances, at cost."

That cost will be between 20 and 25 per cent below market rate.

In a nutshell, if a home costs $300,000 to build and is valued at $400,000, the owner would own 75 per cent of the home. If it sold five years later for $500,000, then owner would pocket $375,000 (75 per cent) and YeYe would keep the rest.

Letnick says the YeYe board has not yet determined how they will select those who will receive the 20 available homes once applications are accepted, but believes it will be done by lot after those applicants have been trimmed down.

If the comments made in the survey are any indication, any decision will be a tough one.

"As a single parent and two children under 5 years old, owning a home would stabilize my life. I have had to move on two separate occasions because the house I was living in was sold. My kids will be starting elementary school soon and I would love to be in a secure housing situation to ensure my children don’t have to transfer schools."

"I'm 26 years old, and I'm still living with my parents. It would be nice to finally get on my own feet in life and not need to rely on them for housing."

"It would give our small family the ability to stay in Kelowna where my husband's family has been for multiple generations. We have not been able to leave our family home or a rental do to being priced out of the market. We wish to stay with our son's grandparents and great grandparents instead of moving away if at all possible."

Letnick hopes all approvals can be in place sometime this year but adds uncertainty around the economy could play a factor.

"A lot of developers have put their projects on hold, in part I would say because the market is drying up for them.

"Since we are offering a project at cost...I would suspect our market is not going to dry up. There is always going to be a customer."

Click here to learn more about YeYe and take the survey.