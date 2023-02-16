Man charged following December standoff in Rutland granted bail

Photo: Nicholas Johansen An ERT officer outside of 1075 Cactus Road on the afternoon of Dec. 29.

A man who was arrested and charged following a lengthy police standoff in Rutland in December has been granted bail.

Michael Dennison, 31, was arrested at 1075 Cactus Road on Dec. 29, during a police raid that involved the RCMP Emergency Response Team.

The standoff lasted about 10 hours, as police blocked off the road and, using a loudspeaker, repeatedly demanded all occupants exit the home. Seven people who were inside 1075 Cactus Road were arrested, but it appears that only Dennison was charged.

After closing the road for most of the day, police executed a search warrant at about 8:30 p.m., but there was no one left in the home when police finally entered.

Dennison is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while disqualified, breach of probation order and two firearms charges.

Wednesday, Justice of the Peace K. Coffin granted Dennison bail, on the conditions he attend a residential recovery centre in Surrey, where he'll wear an electronic monitoring device. The Crown opposed his release.

Dennison remains in custody at this time as his transfer to the recovery centre is sorted out.

Police said the incident that led to Dennison's arrest began just after 9 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 29, when Kelowna RCMP officers first noticed a white Ford Escape that had been “previously deemed suspicious” parked outside 1075 Cactus Road. Police did not disclose why the vehicle had been considered suspicious.

Two people entered the SUV and police followed it to a nearby gas station. When an officer approached the vehicle, the occupants took off in the SUV, “swerving in and out of oncoming traffic,” according to police. The officer did not pursue.

Another officer located a firearm and ammunition on the side of the road in the area where the Escape had fled. Police believe it had been thrown from the window of the fleeing SUV.

Later that morning, police found the same vehicle back at the Cactus Road home.

“After viewing the neighbourhood surveillance camera footage and following footprints in the snow, officers determined that the occupants of the Escape in fact made their way back to the original address, which was familiar with police,” the Kelowna RCMP said in its press release from Dec. 30.

“Due to the combination of events and initial reports of the suspicious vehicle, several RCMP officers, the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Police Dog Services (PDS) were deployed to the area.”

Dennison's next court appearance is scheduled in Kelowna court for March 9.