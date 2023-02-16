Flash director and Netflix hitmaker lead lineup of Kelowna Filmmaker Summit

Aspiring actors, TV and filmmakers may want to circle the weekend of March 10 on their calendars.
The inaugural Kelowna Filmmaker Summit is set for March 10 to 12 and will feature some of today’s top talent from Netflix, DC, Food Network, BBC, and Marvel.
The event is part of a new local initiative launched by Barker Street Cinema and Kelowna Film Studios to grow local talent and the film industry community. Aspiring filmmakers and actors will be treated to masterclasses featuring current leaders in the industry.
Barker Street Cinema owner Norm Coyne tapped his existing contacts to build the workshop presenter guest list of the event.
“For years now, we’ve hosted similar workshops in Prince George for Northern FanCon and I have seen firsthand the difference these education and networking opportunities have on fostering the local film industry.”
The three-day event will feature film and television director Rachel Talalay, whose credits include The Flash, Riverdale and Doctor Who. She will be joined by true crime documentary filmmaker Skye Borgman as they deliver workshops.
"As the co-owner of Kelowna Film Studios, we are excited to have Barker Street Cinema and the upcoming Kelowna Film Summit at KFS, and to continue supporting the growth of the film industry in Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley," says workshop presenter James Alton.
So far the line-up includes:
- Rachel Talalay - Director’s Guild of Canada award winner, Leo award winner, director - The Flash, Supernatural, Doctor Who, Tank Girl
- Workshop: On Genre Directing
- Skye Borgman - director Abducted in Plain Sight, Girl in the Picture, Unsolved Mysteries, I Just Killed My Dad
- Workshop: On Documentary Directing
- Allisa Swanson - Leo award winner, costume designer - The 100, Firefly Lane, So Help Me Todd
- Workshop: On Costume Design
- Bob Blumer - Leo award winner, host & producer - Glutton for Punishment, World’s Weirdest Restaurants, The Surreal Gourmet
- Workshop: On Producing Adventure Television
- Kate Kroll - Leo award winner, producer - Portraits from a Fire, Revival 69: The Concert that Rocked the World, No Fun City
- Workshop: On Producing
- Kate Green - Leo award winner, producer, director - Narcoleap, Murphy’s Law
- Workshop: On Short Form Content Creation
- Roark Critchlow - actor - Days of Our Lives, Pretty Little Liars, V
- Workshop: The Magic of Storytelling: How to Audience Explores Film Through Acting and Cinematography (with James Alton)
- Michael Coleman - actor - Once Upon a Time, X-Men: Evolution
- Workshop: Actors Creating Content - From Concept to Distribution
- Madison Smith - Leo award winner, actor - The Order, Salvation, Write Before Christmas
- Workshop: Audition Clinic and Self Taping
- James Alton - director, cinematographer - The Gift, Mabel
- Workshop: The Magic of Storytelling: How to Audience Explores Film Through Acting and Cinematography (with Roark Critchlow)
- Leah Coghlan - Pitch deck design specialist
- Workshop: Perfecting Your Pitch
The workshop presentations will also include networking sessions at the end of each day thanks to a sponsorship from the Canadian Media Producers Association.
For more information and tickets click here.