Flash director and Netflix hitmaker lead lineup of Kelowna Filmmaker Summit

Photo: Contributed Director Skye Borgman

Aspiring actors, TV and filmmakers may want to circle the weekend of March 10 on their calendars.

The inaugural Kelowna Filmmaker Summit is set for March 10 to 12 and will feature some of today’s top talent from Netflix, DC, Food Network, BBC, and Marvel.

The event is part of a new local initiative launched by Barker Street Cinema and Kelowna Film Studios to grow local talent and the film industry community. Aspiring filmmakers and actors will be treated to masterclasses featuring current leaders in the industry.

Barker Street Cinema owner Norm Coyne tapped his existing contacts to build the workshop presenter guest list of the event.

“For years now, we’ve hosted similar workshops in Prince George for Northern FanCon and I have seen firsthand the difference these education and networking opportunities have on fostering the local film industry.”

The three-day event will feature film and television director Rachel Talalay, whose credits include The Flash, Riverdale and Doctor Who. She will be joined by true crime documentary filmmaker Skye Borgman as they deliver workshops.

"As the co-owner of Kelowna Film Studios, we are excited to have Barker Street Cinema and the upcoming Kelowna Film Summit at KFS, and to continue supporting the growth of the film industry in Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley," says workshop presenter James Alton.

So far the line-up includes:

Rachel Talalay - Director’s Guild of Canada award winner, Leo award winner, director - The Flash, Supernatural, Doctor Who, Tank Girl Workshop: On Genre Directing

- Director’s Guild of Canada award winner, Leo award winner, director - The Flash, Supernatural, Doctor Who, Tank Girl Skye Borgman - director Abducted in Plain Sight, Girl in the Picture, Unsolved Mysteries, I Just Killed My Dad Workshop: On Documentary Directing

- director Abducted in Plain Sight, Girl in the Picture, Unsolved Mysteries, I Just Killed My Dad Allisa Swanson - Leo award winner, costume designer - The 100, Firefly Lane, So Help Me Todd Workshop: On Costume Design

- Leo award winner, costume designer - The 100, Firefly Lane, So Help Me Todd Bob Blumer - Leo award winner, host & producer - Glutton for Punishment, World’s Weirdest Restaurants, The Surreal Gourmet Workshop: On Producing Adventure Television

- Leo award winner, host & producer - Glutton for Punishment, World’s Weirdest Restaurants, The Surreal Gourmet Kate Kroll - Leo award winner, producer - Portraits from a Fire, Revival 69: The Concert that Rocked the World, No Fun City Workshop: On Producing

- Leo award winner, producer - Portraits from a Fire, Revival 69: The Concert that Rocked the World, No Fun City Kate Green - Leo award winner, producer, director - Narcoleap, Murphy’s Law Workshop: On Short Form Content Creation

- Leo award winner, producer, director - Narcoleap, Murphy’s Law Roark Critchlow - actor - Days of Our Lives, Pretty Little Liars, V Workshop: The Magic of Storytelling: How to Audience Explores Film Through Acting and Cinematography (with James Alton)

- actor - Days of Our Lives, Pretty Little Liars, V Michael Coleman - actor - Once Upon a Time, X-Men: Evolution Workshop: Actors Creating Content - From Concept to Distribution

- actor - Once Upon a Time, X-Men: Evolution Madison Smith - Leo award winner, actor - The Order, Salvation, Write Before Christmas Workshop: Audition Clinic and Self Taping

- Leo award winner, actor - The Order, Salvation, Write Before Christmas James Alton - director, cinematographer - The Gift, Mabel Workshop: The Magic of Storytelling: How to Audience Explores Film Through Acting and Cinematography (with Roark Critchlow)

- director, cinematographer - The Gift, Mabel Leah Coghlan - Pitch deck design specialist Workshop: Perfecting Your Pitch

- Pitch deck design specialist

The workshop presentations will also include networking sessions at the end of each day thanks to a sponsorship from the Canadian Media Producers Association.

For more information and tickets click here.