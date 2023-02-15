Kelowna vet clinic reaching out to the community for help with hurt dog

Photo: Contributed

A female pit bull cross named Misty is in need of community support.

The five year-old dog was hit by a car on January 18 near Okanagan Mission High School.

Concern began to grow hours after the incident because Misty's leg was severely injured and owner wasn't able to be located. Animal hospitals in B.C. are required to hold a stray dog before any work can be done.

Misty's owner was located a day later but is unable to afford her pup's treatment.

Pawsitive Veterinary Care is currently caring for Misty and has reached out to the community for help.

"We don't want an excess of funds donated," a Pawsitive staff member told Castanet. "We do know we need to raise $2,500 for her treatments and assessments. There are treatments that are going to have to continue for a little bit longer."

"The owners are in a very hard spot financially," the employee added.

People wanting to donate can stop by the clinic or call in directly at (250) 862-2727.