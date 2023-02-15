Kelowna woman captures photo of heart-shaped cloud

Photo: Karen Cooper

A Kelowna woman feels like she received a message from above the day before Valentine's Day.

Karen Cooper tells Castanet she took a walk to Munson Pond on February 13th, as she was standing on one of the viewing platforms just before 4 p.m., she looked up and couldn't believe her eyes.

"I thought it was a sign from above. I've never seen that before in all my years. It's like, wow, that is just amazing."

Cooper saw a cloud formation in the shape of a heart the day before Valentine's Day.

"It was pretty neat."

Cooper says she lives not far from Munson Pond and was inspired to visit after seeing a story on Castanet about goldfish taking over the waterbody.

"So I thought I'm just gonna go there and see what [the goldfish] look like, but it was too icy to see them. Then this happened and wow, that's a good sign of something."

Cooper managed to capture the experience on her cell phone camera and shared it with Castanet.

