Kelowna MLA delivers Starbright 'feelings banner' to Premier's office

Photo: Renee Merrifield MLA Renee Merrifield hold a 'feeling banner' outside the Legislature in Victoria.

Parents who've fought to keep Kelowna's Starbright Children’s Development Centre in operation had their comments heard in Victoria this week.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Renee Merrifield delivered a “feelings banner” to the office of Premier David Eby on Tuesday. The banner contained a number of written statements collected at a rally in support of the organization, which was held earlier this month.

“Today I have the privilege of reading their words, and also carrying the banner into this house and hand delivering it to the Premier,” Merrifield said in the B.C. Legislature Tuesday.

"They wanted the Premier to know their hearts for Starbright, and the desires to see it continue.”

After the provincial government announced a change in its funding of children's services late last year, ARC Programs was handed a new three-year contract to operate a "Family Connection Centre," which will function as more of a one-stop, hub model for services for youth 19 and under. As a result, the province said it would no longer fund Starbright, which has provided a range of services for children six and under since 1966.

The move was met with vocal opposition from parents whose children have used Starbright's services, and as a result, the government has committed to funding Starbright for another two years, in addition to ARC's Family Connection Centre.

On Tuesday, Merrified read out a statement in the Legislature from parents Amy Johnston and Tia Faarup, who helped organize the “feelings banner.”

“Each little thing written represents so much. Sometimes, an entire family for generations. Sometimes, an entire organization of professionals who have devoted decades,” the two women wrote. “And especially, the voices of children – the girl who kept returning to the table to underline 'Starbright helped me survive.'

“We can't describe the magnitude of the difference they've made in our lives. We can't bear to imagine where life would have gone without them.”

Merrifield, along with fellow MLA Norm Letnick and Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, attended the rally on Feb. 4.

Wednesday morning, Starbright Executive Director Rhonda Nelson and Board Chair Carol Meise issued a public statement, expressing their “heartfelt thank you” to the Central Okanagan community who has supported Starbright over the past several weeks.

“Our families and the community rallied; they wrote letters and emails, and made their voices heard. They saved our agency,” Nelson and Meise said in their joint statement.

“Our Centre remains open, and our staff will continue serving and caring for babies, toddlers, and pre-school children. This effort truly did take a village to stop the dismantling of a currently-existing community hub of services, and we want to show our gratitude to all those deserving of a massive virtual hug.”