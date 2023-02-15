Kelowna's Jessica Le prepares for debut album release

Kelowna singer-songwriter Jessica Le is preparing to release her debut album, Whirlwind.

Le says Whirlwind is "kind of an album that really talks about all the ups and downs that life has to offer."

"And just all the emotions that people go through with heartbreak and loneliness and happiness and love."

Playing music since five-years-old and writing since she was nine, Le tells Castanet she’s always been a keep-to-herself kind of girl, and that if people want to know how she’s really doing in life, her music is a great reflection of that.

“I always find it so hard for me, for some reason, to speak out my feelings... music has just always come so much more naturally to me, and it’s like way easier for me to tell my stories. So I find a lot of my songs are really descriptive and there’s always a story behind it," she continued.

Le’s personal experiences are heavily rooted in her material, especially some of the more difficult times in her life — something she says was an important focus for the album.

“You’ll definitely hear some fun, upbeat songs that will make you feel like you’re in love, and then there’s a lot of heartbreak and some hardships throughout the album as well. I really wanted to shine a light on that because I feel like not a lot of people talk about those emotions.”

Le’s debut album drops on Friday, February 17, with a release party happening at the Hyatt Place Hotel at 7 p.m.

You can find her music on Spotify and YouTube.