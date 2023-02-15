Northern Lights fill sky above Okanagan with spectacular green light

The Northern Lights made a spectacular appearance over the Okanagan last night.

Castanet received multiple photos of the aurora borealis on full display over Okanagan Lake up and down the valley.

Damian Slivinski tells Castanet he has been watching the Okanagan skies and taking photographs for 40 years now and he has never seen them as bright as they were on Valentine's Day and into February 15.

"I have an app called the 'aurora forecast' and it sends me notifications, but I would say I got lucky on that one, because I didn't get a notification from the app until four in the morning."

Slivinski says he was originally trying to get a shot of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) when he noticed a glow in the sky.

"I was going out on the deck and checking fairly regularly to see if I had the angle on the comet and then I noticed the glow. It was just amazing. I mean, for somebody who's never seen the Northern Lights up north, it's pretty indescribable. And having it that strong down here, I've been here over 40 years, I've never seen it quite that strong."

According to the Yukon's Northern Lights Centre, the aurora borealis is "the result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth's atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun's atmosphere."

"Variations in colour are due to the type of gas particles that are colliding. The most common auroral colour, a pale yellowish-green, is produced by oxygen molecules located about 60 miles above the earth."

Slivinski says he got lucky with his location because there was very little light pollution, which helped him spot the Northern Lights in the first place.

"I keep my eye out but depending on where you are in the city, what direction you're looking, you're gonna get light pollution from the city itself. I'm at the north end of the city, so looking north, it was pretty strong last night, and it was just a crescent moon. It was a pretty dark night."

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, tonight could also feature active Northern Light activity as well, weather permitting of course.