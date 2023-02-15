Therapy dogs visit Kelowna retirement home

There were a lot of wagging tails and smiling faces at Kelowna’s Missionwood Retirement Resort on Tuesday as UBCO’s BARK Program brought several dogs in to visit seniors for the first time in three years.

“This is an idea that started just before COVID. We came in 2020 and had a great Valentine’s Day special, and what we thought was, what do seniors and students have in common?" wondered Freya Green of UBCO's Building Academic Retention Through K9s (BARK) program.

"Really what we see is, both have really high levels of loneliness, and so we thought, what a better idea to combine them, and have students and seniors connect together and spend time with therapy dogs."

Green tells Castanet the shift back to in-person visits can make all the difference for someone struggling with mental health.

“Dogs are really good at connecting, so we call them a social catalyst, which kind of means they’re an ice breaker. They work to connect people who wouldn’t otherwise meet or connect. What we also know is that actually physically petting a dog — having that hands on contact — is really good for improving people’s well-being, reducing stress, and making people feel less lonely,” continued Green.

One student volunteer says getting involved in the program is a bit of a two-way street as being around friendly dogs is as good for her mental health as it is for the seniors.

“The best part of BARK is getting to see the smiles on everyone’s faces. That room in there right now is just like, glowing. Everyone is so happy, so it’s just so awesome to have that experience," said Maddy Szypula.

UBCO’s BARK program is currently in its eleventh year and helps more than 4,000 students who are struggling with mental health every year.