Chapman parkade elevator will be down for 'modernization' in March

Photo: Wayne Moore

Motorists who regularly use the Chapman Parkade will have to hoof it for up to six weeks beginning next month.

The city says work to "modernize" the elevator at the parkade will begin sometime in March, requiring it to be shut down for much of the time.

The project is part of a larger effort to modernize elevators in the city.

Similar work was done on the two elevators at the Library Parkade last year and is presently underway at two elevators within the main branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

Parking manager Dave Duncan says once work is complete at the library, crews will move to the Chapman Parkade.

"The primary objectives of these modernizations are to improve reliability, safety, energy efficiency, ride comfort and aesthetics for these aging assets," said Duncan in a brief email to Castanet.

"These short-term interruptions to the elevator service are essential to maintaining reliable long-term operation and accessibility to these city owned facilities."

With the present elevator, Duncan says the city doesn't even have the ability to install security cameras. It will once the modernization is complete.

Work is expected to take four to six weeks.

The Chapman Parkade was built in 2002.