Kelowna Yacht Club recognized for excellence in marine conservation

Photo: Kelowna Yacht Club

The Kelowna Yacht Club has become the first freshwater marina in British Columbia to receive a five-anchor rating from Clean Marine BC.

The ratings run from one to five anchors, with five being the highest. Anchor ratings reflect operational practices and initiatives that help reduce the impact of recreational boating in the province.

Marine BC is run by the Georgia Straight Alliance, a non-profit marine conservation organization. In order to determine the rankings, boating facilities undergo an independent audit to determine their eligibility for certification and are awarded a rating.

The Kelowna Yacht Club is also the first to be certified in the Interior by the voluntary eco-certification program for marinas, harbour authorities, yacht clubs, and boatyards.

The Kelowna Yacht Club earned a four anchor rating back in 2019 and has since upgraded its operations to an even higher standard:

Docks that are clean and well maintained, with ongoing phaseout of foam flotation, and creosote pilings being replaced with steel;

Spill protection kits that are visible and well placed;

Mandatory holding tanks, with a complimentary sewage pump out facility available;

Clubhouse restaurant, cafe and overall operations follow environmentally sound practices; and

Extensive onsite waste management system and recycling collection.

“Since our initial audit in 2019, the Club has come a long way with our environmental practices,” says Thom Killingsworth, executive director of the Kelowna Yacht Club.

“We are proud to be recognized for these continued efforts and to have achieved the top certification within the Clean Marine BC program. This is an important initiative and an ongoing journey, and we look forward to our continued development in environmental excellence.”

The Yacht Club also hired environmental and sustainability coordinator Brenda Cortes, who focuses on finding opportunities for growth and increasing overall awareness with the club's membership.

“We are happy to see the Kelowna Yacht Club embrace Clean Marine BC’s philosophy of continual improvement, and to move forward on recommendations coming out of their first certification to become a top-rated marina in our program,” says Georgia Strait Alliance’s executive director Christianne Wilhelmson.

Out of the 75 facilities enrolled in the Clean Marine BC program, the Kelowna Yacht Club is just one of 18 that have achieved the top 5-anchor rating.