Kelowna chocolate shop bustling on Valentines Day

Madison Erhardt

You can't celebrate Valentines Day without chocolate.

Karat Chocolate and Pastry Boutique has been packed full on Tuesday with Kelowna residents eager to pick up something sweet for a loved one or just for themselves.

"We are incredibly busy. We have a lineup out the door. Everyone wants chocolate on Valentines Day," said Kat Fahey of Karat Chocolate.

Karat says the top picks on Valentines Day have all been quite decadent.

"Definitely the rose tart, the love cream puff, the chocolate valentines day collection. It is a way to show love, spread love... everybody loves chocolate so why not."

A steady lineup out the door was visible most of the morning.

"You have to have chocolate on Valentines Day. I hope there is some left when I get into the store," a woman waiting in line said.

Karat has been open in Kelowna for seven years.