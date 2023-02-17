Community events planned in Central Okanagan for Family Day

Photo: City of Kelowna

The Central Okanagan is getting ready to celebrate Family Day this weekend, with lots of activities scheduled across the region.

In West Kelowna, the city is holding a Family Day Photo Scavenger Hunt, where families can explore the community's great outdoors while sharing your experiences for a chance to win a prize. People involved in the scavenger hunt are asked to take selfies throughout the indoor and outdoor community and to post them on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #WestsideFamilyDay for a chance to win.

Submissions for the scavenger hunt are due Feb. 23, with winners known by Feb. 27.

On Friday, people will also be welcome to lace up their skates for the Pro-D Day skate at Jim Lind Arena from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. for only $2.

There will also be free Family Day fun Monday at the arena with public skating from 10:45 a.m. until 12 p.m., and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. for kids six and under. Other times are available throughout the weekend. Full details here.

Across the lake in Kelowna, families can visit the Capital News Centre on Family Day to take in all their free activities, including: park and play, bouncy castles, zorb soccer, public skating and other community stations. Details here.

Both Kelowna YMCA locations will be opening its doors for the holiday. There will be free access to the downtown location, with half prices set for the H2O water park.

Residents in Lake Country are welcome to visit the local museum, which will be hosting a space for family photos on Monday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. They will also have craft tables and learning stations for children.

In Peachland, families are welcome to head to the community theatre Monday at 1 p.m. for movies and fun, playing The Princess Bride. Admission is free, everyone is welcome, but children 12 or under must be accompanied by an adult.