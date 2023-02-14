Big White brings back on-mountain shuttle bus with help of regional district

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White will have an on-mountain shuttle bus just in time for B.C.'s family day weekend.

The bus starts running Friday and will operate until the end of this ski season.

"Sagebrush tours, they're local, they're employing two drivers, and we have a fueling station for them on the mountain. So we're just going to treat them like family," Big White’s senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall tells Castanet.

Ballingall says the resort has been trying to arrange for on-mountain transportation for much of the season and has been putting feelers out. Sagebrush tours was the company that came through with the best proposal.

"I want to especially thank Sharen Gibbs, our elected official for Area E/West Boundary Director, for contributing $20,000 towards funds to operate the shuttle from Friday, February 17 to the end of the season, excluding Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays except for peak season and spring break," says Ballingall.



Ballingall says this is the first time Big White has received money for public transportation from the regional district and it's also the largest sum they've ever received.

"I also want to give special thanks and sincere appreciation to the Big White Chamber of Commerce board, and those restaurant businesses and accommodation providers who have also made significant financial contributions to this community venture. Not everyone is participating and that is a disappointment. About 80% of those businesses contributed, which gave us enough money to run the bus," Ballingall says.

The bus will start running at 7:30 a.m. and will operate until 9 p.m.

It will use the centre mall as the main drop-off point and will run through the village and out to Snow Pines Estates.

"So there won't be any walking on the road anymore," Ballingall says.

Big White has operated an on-mountain shuttle service in the past but the service stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This move should help with on-mountain transportation services for this season and Ballingall has already begun the process of planning for the future.

"We're having a meeting with the Ministry of Transportation today (Tuesday) at four o'clock to discuss the future for next year. But we thought it was important to get out in front of BC Family Day, and U.S. Presidents week," says Ballingall.