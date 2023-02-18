Dinner theatre done differently running at DunnEnzie's

Photo: Contributed

A women-empowered theatre group is bringing their take on dinner theatre back to Kelowna after a sold out run in 2019.

The Virago Collective was meant to be an ongoing series of comedic and nonconventional shows accompanied by full menu service, but was halted in its tracks due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, ready for a return to live audiences, Dirty Dinner Theatre is back with the one-act play Five Times in One Night, which is slated run through late February at DunnEnzies Pizza.

Five Times in One Night was created by Chiara Atik and features two actors playing 10 characters. It's about five couples that ask the viewer to consider the “motives behind the world’s simultaneously most revered and most stigmatized pastime.”

“It’s a silly sex comedy but it’s also got a lot of heart that reminds us that we’re all the same when the lights go out. Nobody knows what to do or how to do it, and sometimes all we can do is laugh about that,” said director and producer Elana Bizovie.

The founder of the Virago Collective follows up by saying this is not your typical dinner theatre.

"This is less expensive, less conservative, and more casual. We hope people will feel less intimidated to give theatre a try; people who love film, improv, or live music but who don’t think theatre is ‘for them’.”

Tickets are $25 and are available through EventBrite. Tickets will also be available at the door, depending availability.

There will be shows running at DunnEnzie's Lakeshore location in Kelowna on Feb 20-22, 27, 28 and March 1 with shows starting at 8 p.m.