Kelowna couple donates $40,000 Dream Rally contribution to college students

Photo: Okanagan College Jason and Laura Norup-Boyer

Ten students studying at Kelowna's Okanagan College will see their dreams come true thanks to a generous contribution from a local couple.

After participating in the 2022 Okanagan Dream Rally, Jason and Laura Norup-Boyer requested their $40,000 contribution goes towards helping OC students with bursaries.

The generous donation marks the first time the Okanagan College Foundation has been chosen as a recipient for charity.

“We value education as the key to empowering people to do more with their lives: that’s what drove us to put our contribution towards bursaries for Okanagan College students,” said Jason Boyer.

The $40,000 donation will provide 10 different students a $4,000 bursary to Okanagan College, specifically for those who are facing financial hardship.

“We've both had a lot of support along the way. We want to help those for whom finances might be a barrier to higher education,” added Laura Norup-Boyer.

Jason says a $1,000 bursary he received in university was life-changing for him as it reduced the stress of an entirely self-funded education. He says knowing someone who he had never met that recognized his hard work and potential was enough for him to push through and succeed.

“Jason and Laura have been amazing supporters since the first-ever dream rally. Without people like them, the rally would not be as successful and life-changing for both drivers and co-pilots,” said Matt August, founder of the August Family Foundation, organizer of the Dream Rally.

“When they suggested we direct their Dream Rally contribution to Okanagan College, we thought it was a great idea. We’re passionate about supporting local charities, and we know our donation will have a huge impact on students’ lives.”