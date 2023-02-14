Kelowna council calls for better addictions treatment from province

Photo: Wayne Moore Coun. Ron Cannan

The province needs to do more when it comes to treatment services and housing for those suffering through issues around mental health and addictions.

Kelowna Coun. Ron Cannan hopes the united voice of elected officials across B.C. will spur the government to act.

City council unanimously endorsed a pair of resolutions put forward by Cannan, one asking the province to increase investment into "on-demand" mental health and addictions treatments and the other to provide recovery driven transitional housing options.

Cannan says gaps within the present treatment model means individuals seeking help for their addiction can wait days or weeks to get help and the same time to find a program once someone completes detox.

He relayed a recent encounter with someone on the streets asking if he had $20.

"I asked if needed something to eat and he said no he was trying to get treatment and need a fix right now."

Cannan said he took the man to the Interior Health clinic but were told they didn't have a bed available.

"We just decriminalized 2.5 grams for possession. It's one part of the Portugal solution, but Portugal also had adequate treatment in place," said Cannan.

As for housing, Cannan's resolution stated those on a path to recovery need a better choice on supported housing models, whether they be low-barrier or abstinence-based.

"Diverse transitional housing options reduce relapse triggers," the resolution concluded.

"People on a path to recovery are much more successful when enrolled in an addiction recovery program...where program co-ordinator help those in treatment obtain counselling, build life skills and job training up to two years while the person lives in safe, affordable housing."

The resolutions will be forwarded to the Southern Interior Local Government Association convention next month and, if adopted there, will be presented to the Union of BC Municipalities convention in September.