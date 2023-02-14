Kelowna working on a way to give community groups an opportunity to address council

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

There is a provision within the City of Kelowna's present bylaws which allow for members of the public to address council outside of the public hearing process.

The bylaw has just sat dormant for a number of years.

City council, during its discussion around public engagement and the possibility of establishing an "open mic" type forum, landed instead on using what is contained within the existing bylaw.

"Why don't we look at bringing in committees before us to discuss topics with us by invitation for specific time frames," Mayor Tom Dyas told assembled media Monday.

"Direct it to be beneficial to us with regard to topics we feel need community input rather than to kind of have that wide open discussion."

Dyas mentioned groups such as those who support preserving trees and heritage preservation, neighbourhood associations, sports and arts groups or those who feel strongly about parking around the hospital as an example.

"It will be the wish of council as a whole, but what we will put forward is potentially look at trying it for at least a couple of times a month right now then build upon that.

"Hopefully through this process we learn something we haven't even thought of."

Dyas says the clerk's office will build some guidelines around the current bylaw which should be available in the coming weeks.

One aspect left to decide is whether groups will speak at the beginning, or the end of meetings.