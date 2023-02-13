Spaghetti Bridge Building Contest returns to Okanagan College for the first time since 2020

Photo: Okanagan College One of the creations from a previous Spaghetti Bridge Building Contest at Okanagan College.

Food can bridge cultural divides. It can also be used to build bridges, literally.

After a pandemic hiatus, the Spaghetti Bridge Building Contest is back on the menu at Okanagan College next month.

The 38th edition of the competition returns to the Kelowna campus on March 3, and organizers are putting the call out to teachers and students from elementary through post-secondary to participate.

“Beyond being a ton of fun, it’s a superb hands-on learning opportunity for students. Bridge building integrates so many STEM principles, and the contest can be a jumping off point to future learning and future studies in these fields,” Rick Federley, interim dean of Science and Technology at Okanagan College.

“Who knows? A day at Spaghetti Bridge for a student in Grade 4 might spark an interest that sees them go on to become an engineer, a physicist, a mathematician, an astronaut – the sky is the limit. We hope the students come away from their day at OC inspired."

STEM refers to the study of science, technology, engineering and math.

Students can enter their creations into three categories:

Elementary School Students: Elementary School Demonstration (non-competition)

Middle and Secondary School Students: Secondary Competition; Team Building Competition; Heavyweight Competition

Post-Secondary Students: Team Building Competition; Heavyweight Competition

Cash prizes will be awarded in the secondary, team-building and heavy-weight competitions.

The registration deadline is February 17. You can register here.