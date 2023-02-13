Slide in Scenic Canyon sends giant boulders into Mission Creek

Photo: Brenda Martinson Brenda Martinson came across debris from a landslide in Mission Creek while hiking in Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

A recent landslide has deposited giant boulders in Mission Creek in Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

Brenda Martinson was out hiking when she spotted the debris. She says a tree came down, bringing several boulders with it, including one that is over 10 feet tall.

Martinson has been watching the spot for many years.

She snapped a photo of the tree in 2012 and has been expecting the hillside to eventually erode. she didn’t think it would take 11 years.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is aware of the slide but says it is not affecting any of the trails in the park.