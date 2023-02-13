Big White warning visitors after it sees a rise in fraudulently purchased lift tickets

Photo: Andrew Jay Visitors enjoying the sunshine at Big White on Feb. 10, 2023.

This upcoming weekend is likely to be the busiest weekend of the season at Big White Ski Resort, and visitors are being warned not to get scammed.

The resort says its lift tickets desk has seen a rise in people showing up with lift tickets sold online with fraudulent or stolen credit cards, then resold via social media.

Unfortunately, when the skiers show up, they discover their passes have been cancelled.

Big White’s senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall says that last year they intercepted about $50,000 worth of fraudulently resold passes.

“It’s really upsetting because the people end up at the ticket window because their lift tickets don’t work. And that’s because we’ve hotlisted them because we’ve been alerted that it’s a fraudulent credit card,” he says.

Many of those affected are coming from the Vancouver area and they bought the tickets from someone who posted them on social media or elsewhere online.

Ballingall says Big White does not sell lift tickets through third-party sellers anymore.

“The only way any consumer can trust is they’re getting it right from the source and the only source we have is bigwhite.com. We have enough safeguards on there that they shouldn’t be fraudulent,” he adds.

“We just want to warn people because the scammers know that this is a very busy time of year for all resorts in BC.

“It happens at Christmas and it happens at BC Family Day and President’s week (in the U.S.) because it’s our peak period, so the tickets are the most expensive. So, people go looking for $89 tickets. They just don’t exist,” he explains.

However, there are deals to be had. Ballingall says the 3-day and 5-day POWder Cards were designed for peak periods like during the Family Day weekend.

"There are discounted programs out there. You don't have to pay full retail, but you've got to buy them from us.

"That's the biggest problem. People think a lift ticket is a lift ticket. Well, it's not."