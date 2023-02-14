The new location of the Kelowna Community Fridge is getting a lot of traffic since in opened two weeks ago

Cindy White

The Kelowna Community Fridge is settling in at its new home.

It has been open for a couple of weeks now at 515 Lawrence Avenue, at the side of Burke Hair Lounge.

“I’ve always expressed over the last couple of years that I would love to do something like this. So there was an article posted recently that the fridge needed a new home and I had been sent it about six times times,” says salon owner Lisa Burke.

She says she immediately reached out to express her interest in being the new host.

“I am excited, grateful. This is a huge trust. The community trusting me to represent somethings like this,” adds Burke.

The fridge was forced to move due to renovations at its old location at the Kelowna Unitarian Church on Cawston Avenue. Word is spreading about the new, more accessible address.

“We were down for about a month so there was a bit of a lull,” explains volunteer Ollie O. “But, I found that there’s different stuff every time I look into it. I know Lisa, who’s here much more frequently, has also said that there is that turnover.”

In the two weeks of operation, Burke says seniors and families with young children have been the most frequent visitors, and they’re often in search of the same thing – fresh produce.

“Because that’s what I believe last (time) I went to the grocery store was most expensive is the fresh produce and fresh fruit,” says Burke. “And I know Choices Market does a drop-off on Wednesdays and that seems to be ‘the’ big day.”

The Kelowna Community Fridge and the model of ‘take what you need, leave what you can,' popped up in 2021, along with others across North America. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The fridge is not the only service the volunteer group offers. There’s also a monthly pop-up pantry in Rutland. The next one will be Sunday, February 19, from noon to 3 p.m. on Roxby Road.