WestJet announces resumption of non-stop routes out of Kelowna, Penticton

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Okanagan will once again be more connected with the Prairies, as WestJet on Monday announced the resumption of four non-stop routes out of Kelowna and Penticton this summer.

The airline is bringing back non-stop service between Kelowna and three Prairie cities—Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg—while the Edmonton-Penticton route is also being put back in rotation.

WestJet will fly non-stop between Kelowna and Regina twice a week starting on May 21. It will also offer non-stop service between Kelowna and Saskatoon twice a week beginning Friday, June 2. It will fly non-stop three times a week between Kelowna and Winnipeg beginning on Friday, June 2.

The Penticton-Edmonton non-stop flights will be offered twice a week, starting on July 1.

The Kelowna and Penticton announcements were among the 20 new routes and three new destinations added to WestJet’s summer schedule. The new non-stop destinations are Washington D.C. and Detroit out of Calgary, and Minneapolis from Edmonton.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our network and giving our guests substantial opportunity to explore the U.S., and Canada from coast to coast this summer,” WestJet Group CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a press release.