Jordan B. Peterson bringing tour to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Jordan B. Peterson, controversial psychologist and author, is bringing his tour to Kelowna.

Peterson will be at Prospera Place on May 26, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, starting at 10 a.m. here.

Peterson shot to fame in 2016 while he was a professor at the University of Toronto after he started criticizing political correctness and Bill C-16, which added gender identity or expression to the list of prohibited grounds of discrimination in the Canadian Human Rights Act.

He has since gone onto worldwide stardom and serves as host of shows and podcasts for the U.S. conservative online outlet the Daily Wire.

He has also authored the popular books 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos and its sequel Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.

Peterson is currently locked in a high-profile dispute with the Ontario College of Psychologists over sanctions placed on him over his social media use. He was suspended from Twitter, before being reinstated, for calling the surgeon who completed the mastectomy on trans actor Elliot Page a "criminal." Those comments among others led the psychologist regulator to order Peterson to undergo social media training, which Peterson is refusing.