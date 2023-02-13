Environment Canada says seasonal temperatures expected this week

Madison Erhardt

The Thompson-Okanagan will see a typical February week ahead.

According to Environment Canada the region will see the daytime highs and evening lows hovering around the seasonal average for this time of year.

"It is pretty much close to normal. It will be slightly below by a couple of degrees for mid week. The normal is -5 C and plus 2 during the day," said meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

Monday will see a high of 4 C with a chance of flurries in the morning. A low of -5 C is expected overnight.

Periods of heavy snow is expected Monday through Tuesday morning on the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt.



"Snow will taper off early Tuesday morning when a ridge of high pressure moves in."

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," Environment Canada said.



Tuesday and Wednesday will see a high of 1 C and sunshine.

The overnight low on Tuesday will drop to -8 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 3 C.

Cloudy periods are also expected Friday with a high of 5 C.

Saturday will feel mild with a high of 6 C and clouds.

