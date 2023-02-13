Student Wellness team puts focus of food education with Picnic at UBCO

Cindy White

The Student Wellness team at UBC Okanagan is hosting a Picnic.

Picnic is the name of a new space on campus designed to encourage wellbeing, improve food skills, and build community on campus, and was set up based on research and feedback.

“A lot of our students talked about the skills they needed. So, learning food skills (like) grocery shopping, cooking. They talked a lot about community around food,” says Melissa Feddersen, manager of Campus Wellness and Education.

“Many of our International students talked about how they’re not used to just buying food and going and eating by themselves, but that food is about community. And so Picnic, and the title itself, I hope, sort of alludes to it, is that we want to throw the blanket out, gather people around good food, good community.”

Students can pick up free or low-cost food. There will be a farmers’ market, and once all the permits are in place, cooking classes will be offered.

Andrea Egan is one of the work-study students working with Picnic. She remembers what it was like when she first started living off-campus.



“It’s definitely a learning curve. Learning how to grocery shop in an effective way, where you can save or do it as cheaply as possible on a student budget and still manage to get nutritious food in your diet,” says Egan.

The team at Picnic also includes a dietician.

“One of the key things that I’m passionate about is just making food less complicated. We have such complicated relationships with food from what we get in the media. Even other people in our lives can have a lot of opinions, explains Kaitlyn Thorp-Levitt, campus health specialist and community dietician.

So, I think really just trying to make food more simple and how we approach food, especially for students. Cost and time are big factors that impact what they’re able to cook,” she adds.

“This is all types of health programs happening here, because our research really uncovered that too,” says Feddersen. “When students are experiencing food insecurity they tend to isolate themselves because so much of young adulthood is about going out to eat or going to the pub. If you can’t afford to do that then you’re left out."

The services at the new centre also include drug testing and tips on safe substance use from the Harm Reduction Team.

Picnic is located on the main floor of the University Centre building. It's open for drop in Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.