Kelowna RCMP seeking public help to find missing woman last seen in the Black Mountain area

Photo: RCMP Shannon August was last seen near the Canco gas station in the Black Mountain area on the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2023.

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to help find a woman who has been missing since late last week.

Shannon August was last seen in the afternoon of Friday, February 10 near the Canco gas station in the Black Mountain area.

She is described as Indigenous, 5’1” tall with long black hair. She was last seen wearing black clothing, and black shoes. She was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who might have spotted Shannon August, who has information about her whereabouts, or who has video surveillance of dash camera footage that might help locate her is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-7953