Small but organized Okanagan Turkish community mobilizes in a big way to provide earthquake relief

The Turkish community in the Okanagan might be small, but they get things done.

A week after an earthquake brought widespread death and destruction to parts of Turkey (Türkiye) and Syria, a group of volunteers has already packed up and shipped out several pallets of supplies to help as many as five million people who have been left homeless.

“When the earthquake struck, we formed a small group. It was something that we needed to do,” explains Ayse Barluk, who lives in Penticton. “We said we’re far away from home. Amongst us there are those who have family in the region that have been affected. We wanted to band together and do something meaningful.”

So, they connected with a larger effort in Vancouver to coordinate the best way to gather and distribute desperately needed supplies like baby formula, personal hygiene items, sleeping bags and tents.

The disaster is unfolding in the midst of a cold snap.

“It’s been snowing and it’s -14 C and you don’t have anywhere to go. These people are sleeping in tents in sleeping bats and whatnot. The toques, the gloves really go a long way,” notes Barluk.

She says the owners of Interior Floor Connections (Evren Koksal, Can Gunes, Suleyman Kucuk) and Aspire Floors (Malik Koca) are members of the Turkish Community and stepped up to offer warehouse space to gather, sort and package the donations.

“We have been, I’d say, 18 hours a day amongst the group. We all have full-time jobs, families, businesses, whatnot, but this is extremely important. So, any free time that anybody has, we’re all communicating over a WhatsApp thread and we’re delegating the work to each person so we’re not all doing the same thing,” points out Barluk.

“Our Okanagan Turkish community is not a large community but we have been very fortunate that we’ve had individuals from our community saying, what do you need? How can we help?”

She says the response has been amazing.

If you wish to help, you can find out more through the new group Okanagan Helps on Facebook, Instagram or through their website.

Dropoff locations are set up in Kelowna, Penticton and Oliver.

Kelowna – HWY97:

Unit #112, 2714 HWY 97 North (February 10-12, 9:00am – 7:00pm)

Kelowna – Landmark:

IN N OUT Market – 1620 Dickson Ave B3 (during business hours)

Penticton:

Elma Restaurant/Black Sea Motel: 988 Lakeshore Drive West, Penticton (Drop off anytime)

Oliver: