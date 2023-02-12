Smoke bomb set off at Orchard Park food court Saturday evening

Contributed

Someone set off a smoke bomb in the food court at Kelowna's Orchard Park shopping centre Saturday evening.

Witnesses say it happened right before closing time, at about 5:55 p.m.

One man who was out with his family said a group of teens set off the device. He says white smoke and a sulfur smell filled the air. He quickly got his family out of the mall.

Ocean, who works at the Shaw store right next to the food court, took a short video showing the smoky haze.

She posted on the Kelowna Alert Facebook group saying it appears to have been set off for no apparent reason. She also said that a mall cleaner ran in and grabbed the device and ran it outside.

This is the latest in a series of similar incidents in recent months, including at least three instances when pepper spray was set off in the shopping centre.

Ocean tells Castanet she doesn’t know why it keeps happening, but says it's unfortunate.