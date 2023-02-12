Scissor lift abandoned in the middle of Stillingfleet Road

Photo: James Thompson A stolen scissor lift was abandoned on Stillingfleet Road early Sunday morning.

Residents along Kelowna's Stillingfleet Road woke up to an unusual sight Sunday.

A scissor lift was abandoned in the middle of the street.

James, who lives nearby, says he woke up around 5:30 a.m. to the sound of beeping, but thought it was someone’s smoke alarm going off.

Once the sun came up, he spotted the blue scissor lift outside.

RCMP officers were called to the scene. James says It appears the piece of equipment was stolen from a nearby construction site.