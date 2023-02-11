SkillGarden, Kelowna's newest dating platform

Photo: Pixabay

A new dating platform based in Kelowna is ready to give singles the opportunity to meet somebody new while also taking in a new skill.

Whether you've always wanted to learn how to snowboard or golf or whatever it may be, the SkillGarden website is designed to bring people together who have similar interests.

"There might be people interested in going ice fishing, but don't have the tools to do it or they've never done it before. If somebody on the app goes ice fishing and is willing to show someone how to do it, you can message each other and set up something," explained founder Maizal Munif.

"Another example would be, say Jane owns horses and lives out in East Kelowna. And Liam doesn't know anything about horses but wants to learn to ride. Jane can invite Liam to the stable and have a date teaching him the basics of getting acquainted with horses."

When the idea was first sparked a few years ago, SkillGarden was originally designed to match teachers of a skill with students (not actual teachers and students). Unfortunately, COVID stopped the idea from gaining traction at the time.

With spring and Valentine's Day right around the corner, and the pandemic people keeping from socializing much over the past few years, SkillGarden has decided to transition into a dating app with skill learning as well.

SkillGarden welcomes people of all sexes, genders, races, and identities, and can also be a tool just to meet friends, it doesn't necessarily have to be for dating.

The website allows the user to edit their bio and tell other users their specific interests.

As SkillGarden begins to test the Kelowna market, users will be able to suggest features they would like to see added to the platform.

SkillGarden is free, and an account can be set up on their website.

If SkillGarden finds success in Kelowna, Munif tells Castanet they wish to expand across the Okanagan, while hopefully transitioning to a IOS application.