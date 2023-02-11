2 vehicle accident at Gordon and KLO

Photo: Brayden Ursel

A multi-vehicle accident has taken place Saturday evening at the intersection of Gordon Drive and KLO Road.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a grey coloured truck pulling a trailer was found almost up against the sidewalk, while a white truck, which appears to have been headed south, was near the median with some damage to the driver side lights.

On scene, every one had exited their vehicles and it did not appear that there were any injuries.

Police arrived at roughly 7:35 p.m. and could be seen placing cones around the impacted vehicles.

Traffic is running smoothly in all directions, and clean up should soon be underway.

Castanet will update the story if any more information becomes available.