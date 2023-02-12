LEGO robot competition takes over UBCO

Students from 11 different schools all across the Okanagan gathered at UBCO this weekend to compete in the FIRST LEGO League Robotics Competition, where students must build and program a LEGO robot that can complete specific tasks.

“They design their own LEGO robot, they design attachments for it to go out and complete all the different missions. The beauty of this program is it’s all student driven. Students come up with their own strategy, they choose which missions they want to complete, and they try and maximize the number of points they can get in two and a half minutes,” explained tournament director Tobias Blaskovits.

“Our highest score of points is 155 with the robot. There’s different attachments you can put on using LEGO. This is the bucket, these are the arms, and you just make a robot that does tasks on the board," added Hank Grenda Middle School student Sam Harper.

Not only are these LEGO robots able to complete tasks, but they do it without the use of a remote, making the tasks completely pre-programmed by the students prior to the competition.

“They can only touch the robot when it’s in its home and set the program. But once it’s out on the field, it has to completely do everything by itself. So, the kids have to pre-program it, test it, trial and error, persistence. They have to persist through because there’s a lot of times where it doesn’t quite work the way they program it to,” said the tournament director.

Blaskovits is hopeful this hands-on experience can help inspire the next generation to pursue a career in engineering.

“What I love about the FIRST program is it’s building those core competencies with those students. Problem solving skills, creative and critical thinking skills, all of those kinds of pieces with this hands-on component, which is super engaging for the kids, and hopefully, inspires them, whether it’s going into engineering or some field where they’re going to utilize those skills later on.”

Six of the 11 teams will advance to the provincials, which are set to take place in Maple Ridge on Saturday, March 11.