RDCO offers education for condos, apartments to boost recycling

Photo: RDCO

Residents and property managers of multi-family buildings, including apartments, condos and strata complexes, are now able to access educational resources aimed at improving their recycling practices and knowledge.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan's (RDCO) waste reduction office has introduced a multi-family education program that offers online toolkits and customized workshops, both of which are available at no cost.

RDCO's waste reduction ambassadors are available to deliver in-person workshops and presentations, providing residents with a hands-on understanding of proper waste diversion practices and what can be recycled within their building.

According to Cynthia Coates, RDCO's waste reduction facilitator, "This program is designed to guide residents in their efforts to reduce waste and improve recycling, regardless of where they live. We are committed to demystifying the recycling and waste diversion process through a range of resources and learning opportunities. The program is open to all residents and property managers and is a great way to build community in your building around these important issues."

The online toolkits, which are available at rdco.com/multifamily, include information on acceptable recycling materials, hazardous waste management, storage solutions, the 5R Waste Reduction Hierarchy, food waste and composting, and community engagement ideas.

Additionally, RDCO staff are available to provide in-person workshops, consultations to improve collection systems and recycling facilities, as well as on-site demonstrations and lobby events.

For more information about the multi-family recycling program or to book an on-site workshop, email [email protected] or visit rdco.com/multifamily.