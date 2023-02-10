Wildfire risk reduction work, pile burning continues on Spion Kop in Lake Country

Photo: Contributed

Smoke, fire and wildfire crews may be visible on provincial Crown lands on the east and west side of Spion Kop this weekend, as crews work to mitigate wildfire risks ahead of the summer.

The District of Lake Country said in a news release Spion Kop trail users and residents in Raven Ridge and surrounding area may notice contractor crews working until March. The work has been underway since January.

Alongside controlled burns in the area, crews will be conducting machine and hand thinning, pruning and surface debris cleanup.

Smoke and burn piles on provincial crown lands could be going taking place over the weekend.

The Lake Country Fire Department and Kelowna fire dispatch are aware of the prescribed work and venting index conditions for the work.

The Ministry of Forests said in a statement that the "fuel mitigation treatment is designed to reduce potential intensity of future wildfire behaviour in an area directly adjacent to private property and Highway 97."

"Fuel treatments also help make wildfire response safer and more effective."

In the interest of public safety, people are asked to stay out of marked work areas and pay attention to signage and direction from crews.