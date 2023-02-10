Strange object spotted in the sky over Kelowna

Photo: Danica Mckay

Several Castanet readers have shared photos of a burning object moving through the sky Friday morning.

The fireball was photographed at about 7:15 a.m. and was visible from Lake Country and Kelowna. None of the people who captured the scene on camera were particularly sure what it was.

The Kelowna International Airport says they are unaware of the incident and whatever it is, it doesn't involve aviation.

The fireball was moving quickly and high in the sky, although it was moving slowly enough that several people had time to capture photos of it with their phones. Meteorites tend to streak quickly and are often are only caught on camera by accident. There are also no recent reports made to the International Meteorites Organization.

Castanet has reached out to astronomers and other experts and is waiting to hear back on what they think.

Do you have any idea what the strange object was? Email [email protected]

Photo: Contributed