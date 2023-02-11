Sports bars around Kelowna gear up for busy Super Bowl

It’s every football fan’s favourite Sunday of the year.

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, and in Kelowna, sports bars are gearing up for a busy day.

“When you walk through the doors on Sunday, it’ll be like walking onto the field. You’re going to be walking through the red and green streamers, you’re going to see so many prizes all over the place, and from the minute you walk in it’s going to be electric in here, loud and fun,” said Rusty’s Sports Lounge manager Rae Doyle.

Dakoda’s Pub manager Shauna Flynn says they have a big variety of food and drink specials ready "and just a great atmosphere to party with fellow fans and fellow rivalries."

Both Rusty’s and Dakoda's are also giving prizes to lucky patrons.

“We’re going to have prizes every 30 minutes," said Doyle. It’s going to be fun."

Flynn says Dakoda's has prizes ranging from a new TV to bacon for a year.

"It’s $25 a ticket, and of course most of it goes to charity. You don’t have to have a ticket. If you want to come, you can still come to watch the game, you just have to watch other people win all the prizes,” added Flynn.

Regardless of the outcome, some people just want to see a good game.

“I think it’s going to be a really good one. Maybe a little unpredictable," said Flynn

"I hope to see a little bit of Mahomes magic - a little bit of this, a little bit of that, and a little bit of you never know what he’s gonna get you.”

BNA Brewing, Playtime Casino and Tonics are also hosting Super Bowl parties. Several other bars told Castanet they are already fully booked, so you may want to grab a reservation early if you want to go out for the big game.

The Super Bowl kicks-off on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.