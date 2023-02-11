New metrics show Kelowna remains in a strong financial position

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file

As a city, Kelowna seems to be faring better than most across the Okanagan and comparable cities in the province.

That's according to a report on Kelowna's financial health coming into 2023.

Finance director Joe Sass will unveil the Financial Health Dashboard to council Monday afternoon.

The dashboard highlights nine different measurables, seven of which show Kelowna doing better than major Okanagan and area communities Penticton, West Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops and comparative figures from the other 10 cities in the province with populations greater than 100,000.

The new measurables include the city's financial flexibility, financial sustainability and competitiveness.

According to the numbers, Kelowna rates well in all three sustainability metrics and two of the three in each of the other categories.

Where the city falls a bit short is per capita tax burden and government transfer ratios.

The per capital tax burden sits at $1,801 compared to an average of $1,720 for cities over $100,000 and $1,615 for the other four major Okanagan and area cities.

Kelowna also receives about 9.5 per cent of funding from government transfers. The benchmark is less than 10 per cent. Other major cities average about 4.3 per cent while Okanagan communities are above that at 13.6 per cent.

In terms of debt per capital and surplus per capital, Kelowna is doing well compared with other measured communities.

The city is also well ahead of other communities when it comes to financial sustainability according to the new metrics.

For example, looking at just the city's liquid financial assets, the city has the ability to sustain itself for about 13 months if all revenue streams suddenly dried up.

"The city's strong overall financial health played a key part in the city’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to keep the city in a strong financial position during these times of economic challenges," says finance director Joe Sass.

"The regular review and analysis of these performance measures will enhance governance and financial oversight to ensure the city maintains strong financial management."