Central Okanagan School District proposing another hike to busing fees

Citing increased costs and a static contribution from the Ministry of Education, the Central Okanagan School District is looking at raising student busing fees again.

A report for the board's finance and audit committee recommends fees be raised to $400 for the 2023-2024 school year.

That would amount to an increase of $5 a month or $50 for the 10-month school year.

If approved, it would amount to the fourth increase since fees were returned to $200 a year in 2018.

A $200 student busing fee was first introduced by the district in 2010. They were cut in half in 2012 only to be bumped back up to $200 in 2015.

Fees for eligible riders were eliminated in 2017 when the Board of Education approved the use of $600,000 in specific funding to subsidize those riders, but were re-introduced at the $200 per year level the following year.

A report for the finance committee suggests the expected addition of a new route will come at a cost of $70,000 while fuel and supply costs are expected to rise about $150,000.

Both would be covered by the $50 increase.

Increasing the ridership fee to $400 is expected to bring in revenues of $2.321 million. With a total operating budget of $6.12 million, the report anticipates a busing shortfall during the 2023-2024 school year of $3.798 million.

The finance and audit committee will review the report before making a recommendation which would then go to the full board.