Kelowna seeks nearly $200,000 in grant money for wildfire mitigation

The City of Kelowna is looking at receiving more than $180,000 in grant funding to continue work on four projects and initiatives around wildfire mitigation.
The city's urban forestry department is asking council to approve a $180,400 application in order to receive grant funding through the Community Resiliency Investment Program.
Over the past four years, the city has received about $500,000 to complete projects identified within the Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan, which was updated a year ago.
The plan, first adopted follow the devastating 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park Fire, is now required by the province to be eligible for a CRI grant.
If successful, the city hopes to use the funds for four main activity, including:
- Support an existing term position within Parks Services to provide FireSmart program activities, including the completion of FireSmart hazard assessments for all critical infrastructure throughout the municipality.
- Participate in regional FireSmart outreach activities, including educational video development and purchase of a FireSmart mascot uniform for event attendance.
- Continue facilitation of the residential debris chipping program to provide curbside removal of vegetation from FireSmart priority zones around homes throughout the municipality.
- Complete a fuel modification project within McKinley Mountain Park