Kelowna seeks nearly $200,000 in grant money for wildfire mitigation

The City of Kelowna is looking at receiving more than $180,000 in grant funding to continue work on four projects and initiatives around wildfire mitigation.

The city's urban forestry department is asking council to approve a $180,400 application in order to receive grant funding through the Community Resiliency Investment Program.

Over the past four years, the city has received about $500,000 to complete projects identified within the Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan, which was updated a year ago.

The plan, first adopted follow the devastating 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park Fire, is now required by the province to be eligible for a CRI grant.

If successful, the city hopes to use the funds for four main activity, including: