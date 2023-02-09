CRIS receives $10K donation from Cogir Foundation

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Regency's Denise Boury and Donna Zentner, and CRIS's Danielle Stalenhoef and Nicole Chirkoff.

Cogir Real Estate, the parent company of Regency Retirement Resorts, has donated $10,000 through its foundation to help those with disabilities enjoy the outdoors.

The Cogir Foundation made the large donation to Community Recreational Initiatives Society, which enables outdoor, urban experiences for those with physical, cognitive, or sensory challenges. CRIS oversees the Adaptive Adventures program, which runs activities like hiking, cycling and paddling programs in the summer with snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter.

Last year 1,353 volunteers helped 1,390 people enjoy 2,777 hours outside across the Okanagan through the Adaptive Adventures program.

“The Cogir Foundation is pleased to support this life changing community who works diligently to create an inclusive world free of barriers, where all people who face a barrier are able to experience the therapeutic benefits of outdoor recreation and sport,” the company said in a press release.

Regency Retirement Resorts has residences in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.