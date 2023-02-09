Police swarm neighbourhood in Lake Country

Photo: Contributed

Lake Country RCMP have reportedly swarmed Duck Lake Estates Mobile Home Park Thursday afternoon.

A resident in the area tells Castanet the incident began shortly after 4:30 p.m.

"We just drove into our park and two police cars came in. In the development next to our road we can see police rammed a car and we also see them walking around with a dog."

The resident says five RCMP cruisers are on the scene.

At this point it is unclear what or who they are searching for.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for comment.